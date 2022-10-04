HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

