HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 3,317 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

