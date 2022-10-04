HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $213,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average is $228.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

