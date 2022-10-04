24,312 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239,388 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

