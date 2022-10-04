HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

