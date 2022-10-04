HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,365,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

