Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Declines By 6.1%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,864,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 7,311,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

ioneer Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at 0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of 0.41. ioneer has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 0.64.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

