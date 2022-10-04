HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBBHF)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.