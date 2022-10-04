HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

