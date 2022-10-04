Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Grows By 8.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 606.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $2,975.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,787.75 and a 1 year high of $5,242.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3,532.88.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

