Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Expands By 11.2%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,100 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,707,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
