First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 825.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

First National Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

