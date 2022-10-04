HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.0 days.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

