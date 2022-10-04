Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
