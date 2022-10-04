Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

