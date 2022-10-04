Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Greenbriar Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

