Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
About Greenbriar Capital
