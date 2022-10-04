Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Flow Traders Stock Performance
Shares of FLTDF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.
Flow Traders Company Profile
Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Traders (FLTDF)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.