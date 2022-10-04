Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,886.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.