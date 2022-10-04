Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

FLMNF stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMNF. HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also

