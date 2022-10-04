HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $329,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.09.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

