Newfound Research LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

