HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $324,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

