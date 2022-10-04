HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

