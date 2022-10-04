HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 886 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock worth $1,698,466. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.