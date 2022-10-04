HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 10,035 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

