HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $273,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 511,656 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

