HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $338,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $10,024,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,526,000 after buying an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $4,650,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

