Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SRSAU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

