HighTower Trust Services LTA Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $336.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

