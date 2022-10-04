Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $392,000 Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,759,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ABGI opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.98.
ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
