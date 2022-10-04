Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

