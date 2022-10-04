Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,010,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIIU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.