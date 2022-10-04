Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Price Performance

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

