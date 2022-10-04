Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turmeric Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMPMU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

