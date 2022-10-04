Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

LVACU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.20.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

Further Reading

