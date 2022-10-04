Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalink Investment by 2,809.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

