Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOACU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,072,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,708,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,779,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

TOACU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

