Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

