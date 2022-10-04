Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Signal Hill Acquisition were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,697,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SGHLU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

