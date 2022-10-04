Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,965,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,908,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

RCACU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

