Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000.

Shares of INTEU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

