Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKHU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $16,792,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,507,000.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKHU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

