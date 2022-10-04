Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9.61 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 6.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $384.76 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

