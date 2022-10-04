101 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.07.

SIVB stock opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.54. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

