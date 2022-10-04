Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 561 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.