Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

