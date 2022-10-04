65 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after buying an additional 62,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.70.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.