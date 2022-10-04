CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.