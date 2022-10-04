Derbend Asset Management Sells 4,421 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

