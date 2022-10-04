Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $374,000 Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,935,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

ALSAU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

