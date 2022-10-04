Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. II were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHICU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $17,342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.