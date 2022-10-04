Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $10,571,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Emerging Markets Horizon Company Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

